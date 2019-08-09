Mig Capital Has Cut Viasat (VSAT) Position by $35.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Stephens Investment Management Group Holding in Semtech (SMTC) Has Trimmed by $5.72 Million as Shares Rose

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 114,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 163,816 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 47C, EST. 46C; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 817,283 shares traded or 42.58% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $132,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. 9,275 are held by Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability. 6,000 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company. United Automobile Association holds 9,996 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% stake. Frontier Capital Management owns 2.51 million shares. Miles Capital Inc owns 5,266 shares. Paloma Prtnrs invested 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.08% stake. Sei Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Nordea Invest holds 87,223 shares. Ls Advisors Lc reported 4,370 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 34,539 shares to 152,386 shares, valued at $39.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 17,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67M for 52.81 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $9.85 million activity. On Friday, February 15 FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 25,000 shares. Dirks Bruce Leroy also sold $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 134,284 shares. Fpr Prns Ltd Liability has invested 10.81% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0% or 43,355 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 51,384 shares. Pure Fincl Advisors Incorporated owns 3,107 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 38,602 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 15,200 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company reported 7,541 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,408 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 8,170 shares stake. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 139,917 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Herald Investment holds 100,000 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio.