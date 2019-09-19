Mig Capital Cut Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Decreased By $2.83 Million Its Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holding

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) stake by 4.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 354,200 shares as Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 6.96M shares with $60.08 million value, down from 7.32M last quarter. Vipshop Hldgs Ltd now has $6.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 3.42M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F

Mig Capital Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 24.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc analyzed 158,238 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)'s stock rose 8.36%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 486,806 shares with $36.09 million value, down from 645,044 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $69.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 686,826 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vipshop Holdings has $11 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is -11.98% below currents $9.85 stock price. Vipshop Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 5 report.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Chinese Internet Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.84M for 18.94 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “T-Mobile has a plan B for 5G if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How The New T-Mobile’s Revenue And Subscriber Metrics Stack Up Versus Rivals – Forbes” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why This Activist Investor Thinks AT&T Stock Could Hit $60 in 2 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering T Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $85.75’s average target is 5.97% above currents $80.92 stock price. T Mobile US had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8800 target in Monday, July 29 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”.