Mig Capital Boosted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake; Oz Management LP Has Increased By $149.34 Million Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) Position

Oz Management Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) stake by 5336.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp acquired 1.70M shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Oz Management Lp holds 1.73 million shares with $152.81 million value, up from 31,800 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) now has $28.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 660,117 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”

Mig Capital Llc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 10.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc acquired 207,858 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 2.12 million shares with $51.44M value, up from 1.92M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 3.77M shares traded or 30.83% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

Oz Management Lp decreased Alphabet Inc (Call) stake by 74,528 shares to 91,300 valued at $107.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Etf Managers Tr stake by 10,400 shares and now owns 3,800 shares. Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $110’s average target is 6.69% above currents $103.1 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 5. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 1.

