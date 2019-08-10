Mig Capital Boosted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $4.99 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Valuation Declined, Holder Moors & Cabot Increased Position

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) by 1416.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 281,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.31% . The institutional investor held 301,800 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 11.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 1.75M shares traded or 121.25% up from the average. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has declined 5.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 04/04/2018 – Clean Energy Introduces $1 a Gallon ZERO NOW Renewable Natural Gas Offer; 13/03/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 86.4 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $89.3 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2017; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 85.1 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $102.4 Million for First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 1Q REV. $102.4M, EST. $102.0M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS ENTERED CONTRACT WITH CLEAN ENERGY FUELS TO CONSTRUCT 3 CNG FUELING STATIONS ALONG ONTARIO’S HIGHWAY 401

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 207,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.44 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 4.23 million shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CLNE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 57.69 million shares or 2.20% more from 56.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 344,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Jane Street Gp Limited Com has invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Art Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,896 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 212,351 shares. 1,500 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 11,975 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 200 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 117,318 shares. Creative Planning invested in 365,254 shares. Aperio Group Llc holds 0% or 10,772 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Company has 4,950 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% or 9,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

