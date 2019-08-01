Midwestone Finl Group Ne (MOFG) Stake Has Raised by At Bancorp; Holder National Investment Services Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Position

At Bancorp increased its stake in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (MOFG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 22,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 309,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 286,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 26,030 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 14,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 25,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 3.57M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 240 are held by Central Bank & Trust Tru Company. 2,591 were reported by Arrow Fincl. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.15% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 58,565 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,691 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 3.21 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Pennsylvania Tru invested 1.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dorsey & Whitney Lc holds 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 20,429 shares. Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.83% or 26,590 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 389,071 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 66,119 shares. Prudential Public Lc reported 188,675 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares to 8,485 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,692 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS).

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,674 shares to 8,110 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (REET) by 80,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,788 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MOFG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 5.43 million shares or 0.28% more from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,080 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap holds 60,330 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 56,539 shares. 10,715 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 515,371 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 17,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Lsv Asset holds 150,788 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 21,922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Lc has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).