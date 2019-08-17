Midwestone Finl Group Ne (MOFG) Shareholder At Bancorp Has Increased Stake; Harbert Fund Advisors Position in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Has Cut by $2.17 Million

At Bancorp increased its stake in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (MOFG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 22,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 309,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 286,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 24,974 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 80,195 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MOFG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 5.43 million shares or 0.28% more from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 20,080 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management owns 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 4,605 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 3,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 43,826 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 276,214 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) or 36,781 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc holds 8,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 200 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 3,050 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 33,264 shares stake. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Fj Management Lc reported 418,461 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc, New York-based fund reported 21,922 shares. 3,415 are held by Fincl Bank Of America De. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 92,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $45,810 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $13,934 was bought by True Douglas K. The insider Hartig Richard J bought 1,000 shares worth $29,036.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,633 shares to 4,720 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,957 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (REET).

