Midwestone Finl Group Ne (MOFG) Holder At Bancorp Has Lifted Its Stake by $616,221 as Share Price Declined; As Full House Resorts (FLL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $880,354

At Bancorp increased its stake in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (MOFG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 22,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 286,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 23,760 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 13.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 61,673 shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.54% STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MOFG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 5.43 million shares or 0.28% more from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 2,722 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 15,935 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 63 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 43,826 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Schneider Cap Management reported 12,201 shares stake. Us Bancshares De reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 150,788 shares. 3,415 were reported by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 3,417 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.13% or 53,600 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 18,979 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $45,810 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 True Douglas K bought $13,934 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) or 500 shares. $29,036 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was bought by Hartig Richard J on Friday, May 3.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 116,455 shares to 491,902 shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,406 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (REET).

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78,850 activity. Shares for $10,750 were bought by Fanger Lewis A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 57,531 shares. Group owns 54,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 216,525 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Inc reported 0.06% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Credit Suisse Ag owns 100,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 77,600 are held by Aspiriant Ltd. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 467,500 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Teton Advisors holds 1.12 million shares. Penn Cap Management Com Incorporated owns 116,990 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 11,051 shares. New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).