Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG) to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019; Humana (HUM) Sentiment Is 0.97

Midwestone Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:MOFG) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Midwestone Financial Group Inc’s current price of $30.02 translates into 0.67% yield. Midwestone Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 29,656 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial

Humana Inc (HUM) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 257 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 264 decreased and sold stakes in Humana Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 118.52 million shares, down from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Humana Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 15 to 10 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 223 Increased: 188 New Position: 69.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. for 37,395 shares. Glenview Capital Management Llc owns 1.31 million shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Partners Llc has 3.02% invested in the company for 87,513 shares. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc. has invested 3.01% in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Humana Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Humana Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HUM Stock’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet, If History is Any Indicator – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Humana prices $1B debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $40.26 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. It has a 16.28 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts.

The stock increased 1.22% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $298. About 378,964 shares traded. Humana Inc. (HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 22/04/2018 – DJ Humana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUM); 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 05/03/2018 MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Humana, Exits SBA Comms; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health & Fitness Day®, May 30; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES

More notable recent MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MidWestOne (MOFG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MidWestOne Financial declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for The second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $488.20 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 5.43 million shares or 0.28% more from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 43,826 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 20,500 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 515,371 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Cornerstone Advisors holds 63 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monarch Asset Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 407,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Lc reported 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.18% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 418,461 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Schneider Cap Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Meeder Asset reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 1,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings.