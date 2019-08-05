Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG) to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019; Cubic (CUB) Shorts Increased By 0.34%

Midwestone Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:MOFG) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Midwestone Financial Group Inc’s current price of $29.77 translates into 0.68% yield. Midwestone Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 19,408 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG)

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) had an increase of 0.34% in short interest. CUB’s SI was 2.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.34% from 2.09M shares previously. With 238,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)’s short sellers to cover CUB’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 329,654 shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $45,810 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $29,036 was made by Hartig Richard J on Friday, May 3. The insider Hayek Matthew J bought $2,840. True Douglas K bought 500 shares worth $13,934.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $484.13 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 5.43 million shares or 0.28% more from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Gp Inc accumulated 7,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp reported 92,748 shares. Ejf Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 15,360 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd holds 36,781 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 11,100 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 17,476 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York reported 0.02% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 22,474 shares. Banc Funds Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Ameriprise accumulated 17,861 shares. Northern Trust reported 131,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 87,809 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership.

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cubic had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) rating on Friday, April 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $70 target.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 234.91 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Cubic Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 175,708 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Ami Asset stated it has 184,223 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 44,209 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 17,179 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,383 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.33% or 14,730 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 4,899 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,770 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny invested in 7,349 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na holds 286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 18,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 55,151 shares. Prudential Inc holds 46,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by Aga Anshooman. EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of stock. Shares for $10,025 were bought by HARRISON MARK on Friday, May 10. The insider WARNER JOHN H JR bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250. $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by GUILES EDWIN A. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought 697 shares worth $40,787.