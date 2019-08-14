Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG) to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019; Act II Global Acquisition – Unit (ACTTU) Shorts Decreased By 11.11%

Act II Global Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:ACTTU) had a decrease of 11.11% in short interest. ACTTU’s SI was 800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.11% from 900 shares previously. It closed at $10.11 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Midwestone Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:MOFG) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Midwestone Financial Group Inc’s current price of $30.00 translates into 0.68% yield. Midwestone Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 13,901 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 5.43 million shares or 0.28% more from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 1,912 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York owns 0.02% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 33,264 shares. 63 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Fj Capital Mngmt Llc holds 418,461 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 55,545 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 218 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 47,874 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schneider Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 12,201 shares. At Bank reported 309,267 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 87,809 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% or 515,371 shares in its portfolio.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $487.87 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $45,810 activity. True Douglas K bought $13,934 worth of stock. Hartig Richard J also bought $29,036 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shares. On Tuesday, April 30 Hayek Matthew J bought $2,840 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) or 100 shares.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company has market cap of $364.50 million.