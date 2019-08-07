MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) compete against each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 29 3.50 N/A 2.44 12.72 West Bancorporation Inc. 21 4.60 N/A 1.71 12.39

Table 1 highlights MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and West Bancorporation Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. West Bancorporation Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. is presently more expensive than West Bancorporation Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 0.9% West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.94 beta means MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. West Bancorporation Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. shares and 38.7% of West Bancorporation Inc. shares. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, 3.5% are West Bancorporation Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 8.26% 8.52% 11.56% 12.33% -4.1% 25.13% West Bancorporation Inc. -4.21% -1.99% 1.97% -1.63% -14.25% 10.95%

For the past year MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than West Bancorporation Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. beats West Bancorporation Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.