Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunitie (MMD) Shorts Increased By 45.65%

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunitie (NYSE:MMD) had an increase of 45.65% in short interest. MMD’s SI was 46,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 45.65% from 32,200 shares previously. With 48,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunitie (NYSE:MMD)’s short sellers to cover MMD’s short positions. It closed at $20.88 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.64% or $0.033 during the last trading session, reaching $0.415. About 45,100 shares traded or 47.85% up from the average. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.83 million shares or 2.77% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Ser reported 194,326 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) for 770,526 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD). Pennsylvania Trust Communication stated it has 5,961 shares. Advsr Asset owns 0.01% invested in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) for 39,289 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD). Advisory Service Ltd accumulated 37,500 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability owns 20,597 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD). Raymond James & Associates owns 0.02% invested in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) for 518,464 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) or 975,330 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 90,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD). Stifel Corporation reported 24,969 shares stake.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $576.33 million. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services company. The company has market cap of $31.74 million. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It currently has negative earnings.