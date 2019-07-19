Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.60 N/A 1.91 4.64 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.53 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Liquidity

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, U.S. Energy Corp. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. U.S. Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares and 2.6% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, U.S. Energy Corp. has 45.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71% U.S. Energy Corp. -8.46% -42.24% -49.99% -56.6% -70.49% -38.79%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has 17.71% stronger performance while U.S. Energy Corp. has -38.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats U.S. Energy Corp.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.