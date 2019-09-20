Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 6.99 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 demonstrates Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has weaker performance than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats on 6 of the 10 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.