Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68 Matador Resources Company 18 2.45 N/A 1.71 10.32

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Matador Resources Company. Matador Resources Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Matador Resources Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Matador Resources Company has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Matador Resources Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Matador Resources Company’s potential upside is 50.20% and its consensus target price is $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Matador Resources Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 99.8%. About 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. had bearish trend while Matador Resources Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.