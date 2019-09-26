Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

We will be comparing the differences between Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.83 N/A 0.20 8.11

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.