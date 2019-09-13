Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

We are contrasting Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68 Devon Energy Corporation 28 1.03 N/A 1.16 23.28

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is presently more affordable than Devon Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5%

Liquidity

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Devon Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 43.60% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has -39.41% weaker performance while Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.