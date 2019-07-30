Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (MPO) Reaches $4.54 After 7.00% Up Move; Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Has 0.7 Sentiment

Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 33 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 47 trimmed and sold positions in Southside Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 17.12 million shares, down from 17.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Southside Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 47 Increased: 27 New Position: 6.

The stock of Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE:MPO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 137,639 shares traded. Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE:MPO) has declined 33.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MPO News: 13/03/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $4.78; 13/03/2018 – Midstates Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr $4.78; 19/03/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC – IT WILL UNDERTAKE A FORMAL PROCESS TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 09/05/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY INC MPO.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $48.9 MLN VS $65.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Rejects Midstates’ Unsolicited Takeover Offer; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Energy: Following Receipt of Midstates’ Offer, Co Received Indications of Interest Regarding Alternative Transactions From Other Oil and Gas Companies; 02/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 09/05/2018 – Midstates Petroleum 1Q EPS 15cThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $92.68 million company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $4.86 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MPO worth $6.49 million more.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $92.68 million. The companyÂ’s activities are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. It has a 4.21 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $41,826 activity.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate.

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 42,899 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) has risen 4.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons

