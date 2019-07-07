Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Comparing side by side

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.68 N/A 1.91 4.64 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.04 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, U.S. Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. U.S. Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares and 2.6% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares. 0.4% are Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 45.37% are U.S. Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71% U.S. Energy Corp. -8.46% -42.24% -49.99% -56.6% -70.49% -38.79%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. had bullish trend while U.S. Energy Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats U.S. Energy Corp.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.