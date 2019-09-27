Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) Contrasting side by side

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68 Penn Virginia Corporation 31 0.39 10.96M 11.42 3.00

Demonstrates Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Penn Virginia Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Penn Virginia Corporation 35,173,299.10% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Penn Virginia Corporation is $70, which is potential 135.06% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares and 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares. 0.4% are Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Penn Virginia Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.