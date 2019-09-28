Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68 MV Oil Trust 7 0.00 7.63M 1.52 5.35

In table 1 we can see Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MV Oil Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MV Oil Trust 103,668,478.26% 116.5% 116.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and MV Oil Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 10.3%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares. Competitively, MV Oil Trust has 25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. had bearish trend while MV Oil Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.