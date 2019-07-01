Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Comparing side by side

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.73 N/A 1.91 4.64 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.56 N/A 1.27 22.19

Table 1 highlights Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Murphy Oil Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Its rival Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Murphy Oil Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Murphy Oil Corporation has an average target price of $27.75, with potential upside of 11.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares and 92.4% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares. 0.4% are Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71% Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.