Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. N/A 8 4.68 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

The potential upside of the peers is 87.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. had bearish trend while Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Dividends

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s competitors beat Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.