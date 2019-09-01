Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Comparison side by side

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.26 N/A 0.21 18.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. was more bearish than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.