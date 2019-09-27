Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) Contrasting side by side

Both Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.08 1.19B 0.53 3.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Chesapeake Energy Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Chesapeake Energy Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 76,335,877,862.60% -206.5% 3.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is $2.28, which is potential 61.70% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 71.2% respectively. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. was more bearish than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.