Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (MPO) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.68 N/A 1.91 4.64 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 222.38 N/A 0.70 30.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Brigham Minerals Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Brigham Minerals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Its rival Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Brigham Minerals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71% Brigham Minerals Inc. 8.87% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.88%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has stronger performance than Brigham Minerals Inc.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.