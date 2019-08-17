Midsouth Bcp (MSL) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Bainco International Investors Upped Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) as Share Value Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Midsouth Bcp (MSL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 65,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 564,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 630,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Midsouth Bcp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.54M market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 43,835 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 14,828 shares to 10,537 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,433 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp owns 56,382 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. White Pine Investment Co accumulated 2.19% or 43,155 shares. Swift Run Capital Management Limited Liability holds 2,315 shares. Lord Abbett And Company holds 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3.00 million shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital has invested 2.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shufro Rose Ltd invested in 171,132 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Pl Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 20,000 shares. Clough Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 78,200 shares. Iat Reinsurance has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fundx Invest Grp Incorporated Lc holds 4,817 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 2.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signature Estate Advisors Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 43,121 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability has 1.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 108,924 shares. Mycio Wealth Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,815 shares. Kames Cap Public Lc invested in 2.15% or 750,765 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares to 222,139 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Analysts await MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. MSL’s profit will be $669,342 for 66.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.53% EPS growth.

