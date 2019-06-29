Midsouth Bcp (MSL) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Stake by $719,323; As Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Falcon Point Capital Has Trimmed Position

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) by 30.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 76,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 252,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 5.44M shares traded or 72.76% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Midsouth Bcp (MSL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 65,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 564,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 630,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Midsouth Bcp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.10M market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 264,304 shares traded or 225.92% up from the average. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 16.63% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 496,069 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Company accumulated 13,399 shares. Capital Advsrs Incorporated Ok has invested 0.33% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 14,477 are owned by Southeast Asset Advsr. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 12,011 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 12,291 shares stake. Eqis Capital Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 45,619 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 657,671 shares. Stifel invested in 85,291 shares or 0% of the stock. American Intl Group Inc owns 759,773 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 400 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 621,349 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.06% stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 230,028 shares to 868,970 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $126.22M for 13.63 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 817,143 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 143,912 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) or 14,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 689 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 10,220 shares. Pinnacle Limited Co holds 26,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Fj Limited Liability Company holds 1.51M shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 4,580 shares. Int Group invested in 9,539 shares. 666,359 are owned by Mendon Advisors Corp. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 147,745 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 163,366 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC).

Analysts await MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 93.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.16 per share. MSL’s profit will be $167,170 for 296.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.50% EPS growth.