MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (MSL) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:MSL) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of MidSouth Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.28% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand MidSouth Bancorp Inc. has 5.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have MidSouth Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -16.00% -1.70% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares MidSouth Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MidSouth Bancorp Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for MidSouth Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.00 2.46

The potential upside of the peers is 7.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MidSouth Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MidSouth Bancorp Inc. 0.41% 4% -1.61% 9.98% -13.57% 15.38% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year MidSouth Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

MidSouth Bancorp Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Competitively, MidSouth Bancorp Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MidSouth Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MidSouth Bancorp Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of January 31, 2017, the company had 57 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.