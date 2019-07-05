Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) and Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) Comparison side by side

Since Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp Inc. 25 2.50 N/A 2.12 12.25 Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 6.22 N/A 3.24 14.26

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Midland States Bancorp Inc. and Lakeland Financial Corporation. Lakeland Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Midland States Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Midland States Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Midland States Bancorp Inc. and Lakeland Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.3% 1.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Midland States Bancorp Inc. and Lakeland Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 74%. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial Corporation has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midland States Bancorp Inc. -1.59% -0.99% 4.5% -2.15% -17.9% 16.38% Lakeland Financial Corporation -2.47% -2.94% -0.84% 4.45% -4.46% 15.09%

For the past year Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lakeland Financial Corporation.

Summary

Lakeland Financial Corporation beats Midland States Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. The company also engages in the origination of residential first-and second-lien mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers merchant credit card processing and related services; insurance services; and commercial equipment leasing services, as well as originates commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 45 banking offices in 36 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois, and the St. Louis and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.