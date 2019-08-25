Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Midland States Bancorp Inc. has 5.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Midland States Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.50% 0.70% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Midland States Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp Inc. N/A 26 12.87 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Midland States Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Midland States Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Midland States Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.40 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 4.33%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Midland States Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midland States Bancorp Inc. 2.57% 2.34% 2.15% 12.11% -20.07% 21.4% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Midland States Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Midland States Bancorp Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. The company also engages in the origination of residential first-and second-lien mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers merchant credit card processing and related services; insurance services; and commercial equipment leasing services, as well as originates commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 45 banking offices in 36 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois, and the St. Louis and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.