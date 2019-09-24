Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) Analysts See $0.66 EPS; TRAVELSKY TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY H SHAR (TSYHF) SI Increased By 0.13%

TRAVELSKY TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY H SHAR (OTCMKTS:TSYHF) had an increase of 0.13% in short interest. TSYHF’s SI was 5.10 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.13% from 5.10M shares previously. It closed at $1.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. MSBI’s profit would be $16.08M giving it 10.31 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 30,290 shares traded. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) has declined 20.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MSBI News: 04/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Announces Participation in D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP NAMES LUDWIG PRESIDENT, CEO OF BANK; 07/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC – STEPHEN A. ERICKSON HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDLAND STATES BANK; 08/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Midland States Bancorp Announces Executive Management Promotions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Midland States Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSBI); 07/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Names Stephen Erickson CFO

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company has market cap of $663.17 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles.

More notable recent Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Reports Resignation of CFO Stephen A. Erickson; Appoints Donald Spring to Chief Accounting Officer – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares A Year Ago Have A 26% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer and Promotion of Donald Spring to Chief Accounting Officer – Stockhouse” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.