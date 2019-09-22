Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) Analysts See $0.66 EPS; Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) Has 2 Sentiment

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.41, from 0.59 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 22 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 11 trimmed and sold stakes in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.88 million shares, up from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. MSBI’s profit would be $16.08 million giving it 10.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 89,188 shares traded or 35.39% up from the average. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) has declined 20.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MSBI News: 07/03/2018 Midland States Bancorp Announces Executive Management Promotions; 08/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC – STEPHEN A. ERICKSON HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDLAND STATES BANK; 19/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Midland States Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Midland States Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSBI); 07/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $310.59 million. The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Whitnell & Co. holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund for 182,563 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 361,610 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.2% invested in the company for 529,987 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 472,627 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JRS: An Interesting Real Estate Income Play – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Attractive 8.3% Yielder Just Sold Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Announces Update to Portfolio Management Team – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Six Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Stockhouse” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “This is the only place to get Carlâ€™s Jr.â€™s CBD-infused cheeseburger on 4/20 – MarketWatch” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 46,834 shares traded. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) has risen 8.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Issuance of $100 Million in Subordinated Notes – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Reports Resignation of CFO Stephen A. Erickson; Appoints Donald Spring to Chief Accounting Officer – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares A Year Ago Have A 26% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer and Promotion of Donald Spring to Chief Accounting Officer – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company has market cap of $660.74 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles.