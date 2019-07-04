Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) Analysts See $0.64 EPS; Primoris Services Has 1.49 Sentiment

Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.47% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. MSBI’s profit would be $15.16M giving it 10.25 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 10.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 10,151 shares traded. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) has declined 17.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSBI News: 07/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Names Stephen Erickson CFO; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Midland States Bancorp; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC – STEPHEN A. ERICKSON HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDLAND STATES BANK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Midland States Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSBI); 07/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Names Jeffrey Ludwig President; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP NAMES LUDWIG PRESIDENT, CEO OF BANK; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC – JEFFREY G. LUDWIG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT OF CO AND CEO OF MIDLAND STATES BANK; 08/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 67 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 45 reduced and sold equity positions in Primoris Services Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 36.60 million shares, up from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Primoris Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 46 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PRIM’s profit will be $16.81M for 15.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Primoris Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 725.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Heavy Civil Award Valued Over $24 Million – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Pipeline Awards Valued Over $23 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Pipeline Award Valued Over $29 Million – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 58,378 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Benefits to Include Revenue of About $660M for First 12 Months After Closing; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q EPS 1C, EST. 3C; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 19/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued at $63 Million; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services 1Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Primoris Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRIM); 22/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – EXTENSION OF A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH AN ANTICIPATED VALUE OF $40 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS GETS 4 NEW MSAS W/ APPROX VALUE $63M; 04/04/2018 – Discussing mkts and @amazon now @TeamCavuto @FoxBusiness

Dean Capital Management holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation for 54,925 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.66 million shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 1.68% invested in the company for 507,798 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 13.72 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company has market cap of $621.42 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles.