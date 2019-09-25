Middleton & Co Trimmed Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $592,540; Uss Investment Management LTD Stake in Hormel Foods (HRL) Has Boosted as Shares Rose

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 11,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 154,788 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, down from 165,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 4.74 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 921,900 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.36M, up from 857,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 3.42M shares traded or 39.98% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 9,106 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 64,073 shares. Illinois-based Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Co Il has invested 1.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Alyeska Investment Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,683 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 189,256 shares. Strategic Fincl accumulated 92,407 shares. 5,994 are held by Tci Wealth Incorporated. Toronto Dominion State Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 110,949 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Optimum Advsr invested in 0.04% or 2,100 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,968 shares. Michigan-based Aspen Management has invested 0.68% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Guardian Tru has invested 0.81% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 13,300 shares to 336,500 shares, valued at $26.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 252,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,681 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.