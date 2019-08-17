Middleton & Co Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Lowered by $483,812 as Stock Value Rose; Tygh Capital Management Stake in H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Has Raised by $2.01 Million as Valuation Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 80,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 327,374 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 247,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H&E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.89M market cap company. The stock increased 4.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 269,757 shares traded or 26.69% up from the average. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES)

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 6,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 140,149 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, down from 146,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares to 41,731 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "BAML expects Starbucks rally to extend – Seeking Alpha" published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Starbucks' Latest Deal Puts Its App Technology on the Menu – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Starbucks (SBUX) Remains Perky Amid the Volatility – Nasdaq" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,353 shares to 97,920 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc by 46,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,350 shares, and cut its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN).