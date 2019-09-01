Middleton & Co Lifted Stake in Watsco (WSO) by $441,870; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Cut Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $435,575; Shares Rose

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 229,168 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.78M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Watsco May Be Worth Adding To Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Watsco Inc (WSO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Is Yielding 4.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,198 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Capital Group Limited Company invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1,414 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc accumulated 58 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Washington-based Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Millennium Llc stated it has 62,120 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 468 shares. Paloma Mngmt Com has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Optimum Invest Advsrs has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 29 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 11,321 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 14,621 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc accumulated 4,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,395 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il holds 0.01% or 4,265 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 22,389 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). C M Bidwell & Assocs invested in 0.19% or 2,020 shares. Plancorp Ltd Company owns 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,172 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 89,374 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 94,541 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc owns 1.57M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Il owns 69,935 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.19% or 12,278 shares. Chicago Equity Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 5,750 shares. Dodge Cox accumulated 5,205 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).