Middleton & Co Has Decreased Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $427,293 as Market Valuation Rose; Third Point Raised Danaher (DHR) Position by $79.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $142.12. About 757,217 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, down from 70,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $204.25. About 582,478 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 525,000 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $363.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 910,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.75M shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw has 1.39% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 99,599 shares. Td Asset holds 1.75 million shares. Cibc State Bank Usa has invested 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 25,639 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Lc owns 785,732 shares. Assetmark reported 3,619 shares. 854,712 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. First National Trust reported 3,801 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt Com has invested 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Capital Intll Ca stated it has 42,014 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc invested in 0.51% or 21,712 shares. Kistler accumulated 135 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested in 58,974 shares. Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 26,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.