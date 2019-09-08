Middleton & Co Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Boosted by $854,625; Telemark Asset Management Increases Position in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 41,731 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 20,918 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 07/05/2018 – Aspen expands revenue-boosting therapeutic unit with new $80 million plant; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,538 shares to 140,149 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,921 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Early Results of Maximum Tender Offers and Election of Early Settlement – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Comml Bank Co owns 0.56% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 54,631 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp has invested 1.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Malaga Cove invested in 9,269 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 106,746 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 3,740 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Becker Cap Management invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.28% or 1.40 million shares. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0.78% or 101,316 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 313,280 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fukoku Mutual Life Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,422 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,664 shares stake. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 14,543 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap Limited Co accumulated 2,455 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 90,715 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.07 million shares. Firsthand holds 35,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,847 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 35,137 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 400 shares. Oklahoma-based George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 2.81% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability reported 40,000 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Awm has 4.17 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Blair William Co Il owns 33,500 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 636,772 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 375,212 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 1,667 shares.