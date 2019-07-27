Middleton & Co Has Raised Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Raised Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $29.22 Million; Market Value Rose

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 249.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 996,553 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1128.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 278,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89M, up from 24,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.04 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl State Bank In accumulated 85,696 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,210 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,500 shares. 200 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 54,568 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com has 42,895 shares. Bkd Wealth invested in 5,873 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bowen Hanes & holds 0.01% or 3,181 shares in its portfolio. 113,095 are owned by Washington Trust Company. Bancshares Of Stockton holds 17,297 shares. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 88,655 shares. Amp Cap accumulated 99,297 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership owns 36,691 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,064 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3,809 shares to 11,595 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 623,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,370 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RedHill Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments +6.6% on beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 27,479 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Invest Com has 0.12% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd owns 56,300 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). First Allied Advisory has 13,710 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Alphamark Limited Liability Co owns 369 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Company holds 4,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 59,678 are owned by Jane Street Gp Lc. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 106,657 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Icon Advisers owns 8,000 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 14,608 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 8,835 shares to 106,619 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,547 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Mobile Game Invites Players to Move the Tour de France – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: XPO Logistics vs. General Motors – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XPO’s Digital Freight Marketplace Drives Efficiency at Herc Rentals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.