Middleton & Co Boosted Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake by $1.26 Million; Stock Value Declined; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Lifted Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Position by $345,840

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 1,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 20,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.13; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 249.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 118,239 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $51.58 million activity. 531 shares valued at $176,290 were sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR on Thursday, February 7. Swick Gregory sold 2,974 shares worth $987,351. Another trade for 5,495 shares valued at $1.82M was sold by Rogers Adam. On Friday, February 8 SCHERR MARC D sold $22.14M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 66,758 shares. Phenicie John C sold $1.66 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 70,809 shares valued at $23.49M was made by SCHERR SCOTT on Friday, February 8.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,281 shares to 52,711 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,032 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

