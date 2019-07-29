Middleton & Co Has Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $854,625; Stock Price Declined; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $469,368 as Shares Declined

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,731 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,267 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 764,335 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 8,835 shares to 106,619 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,129 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Stock Isnâ€™t in as Much Trouble as You Might Think – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why CVS Health Stock Lost 17% Through the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Debt Hold You Back From Buying CVS Stock? Weâ€™re Of Several Opinions – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Launches Package Pick-Up And Returns In Thousands Of CVS Pharmacy Locations Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Start a TFSA Mini-Pension Fund With These 2 Stocks – Yahoo Finance UK” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Buying TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Offers Growth to First-Time Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Why You Should Buy Banking Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 11.28 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.