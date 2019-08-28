Middleton & Co Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $658,176; Stock Declined; Conning Stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Has Lifted by $1.42 Million

Conning Inc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 70.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 41,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 101,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 59,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 792,888 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 5,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 94,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 89,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL

