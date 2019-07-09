Middleton & Co Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX); South Jersey Inds (SJI) Stock Price Rose While Hennessy Advisors Lifted Holding by $960,000

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 5,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 89,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 3.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,671 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, up from 315,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 318,209 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,500 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916. 9,620 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 917 shares to 37,547 shares, valued at $14.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,129 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).