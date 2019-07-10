Middleton & Co Has Lowered American Tower New (AMT) Position by $427,293; Shares Rose; As Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Rose, West Coast Financial Has Upped Its Stake by $975,960

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, down from 70,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.31. About 1.26M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 8,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,799 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, up from 43,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 395,112 shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments invested in 370,978 shares or 0.25% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 36,800 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,187 shares. Sabal Tru invested in 0.02% or 1,195 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated owns 64,341 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lasalle Mngmt Lc invested in 100,766 shares. B Riley Wealth accumulated 1,917 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Homrich Berg has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,917 shares. Horizon Llc stated it has 2,261 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 389,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 5,635 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,193 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 156 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares to 33,375 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P. $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18.

