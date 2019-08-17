Middleton & Co Lifted Its Watsco (WSO) Holding; Pegasystems (PEGA) Sentiment Is 1.43

Middleton & Co Inc increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 41.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Middleton & Co Inc acquired 3,090 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 4.06%. The Middleton & Co Inc holds 10,485 shares with $1.50 million value, up from 7,395 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 480,887 shares traded or 108.81% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 77 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 54 sold and decreased stakes in Pegasystems Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 31.89 million shares, up from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pegasystems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 8 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 40 Increased: 43 New Position: 34.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 3.18M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Raymond James Associates invested in 204,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 17,090 shares. 2,858 were accumulated by Eqis Management. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 26 shares. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership reported 6,546 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sit Investment stated it has 7,770 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 71 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.62% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Caledonia Investments Public Limited Company reported 156,978 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc invested in 1.35% or 175,800 shares. Park Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,915 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 247,368 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.55 billion. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and activities applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management.

