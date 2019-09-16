Middleton & Co Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position By $374,010; Oxford Industries (OXM) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Middleton & Co Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,877 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Middleton & Co Inc holds 92,024 shares with $11.98M value, down from 94,901 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $119.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program

Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 73 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 71 reduced and sold stakes in Oxford Industries Inc. The funds in our database now own: 16.24 million shares, up from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Oxford Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 56 Increased: 47 New Position: 26.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 17.8 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

Rbo & Co Llc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. for 111,455 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 67,900 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 1.21% invested in the company for 487,123 shares. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Management L.P. has invested 1.18% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 158,689 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 12.76% above currents $138.06 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16400 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, June 24. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,434 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.31% or 4,414 shares. Moreover, Cap Wealth Planning Limited has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,238 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp accumulated 2,847 shares. Martin Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 63,219 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Eos Mngmt LP invested in 8,158 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2,700 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 9,128 are held by Rosenbaum Jay D. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma owns 4,831 shares. Stearns Financial Group Inc has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Orrstown Fin Service Inc stated it has 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amer Century has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Markel owns 224,000 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

