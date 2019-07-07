Middleton & Co Has Lowered Its Danaher (DHR) Position; Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) Sentiment Is 0.83

Middleton & Co Inc decreased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 1.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,310 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 17.83%. The Middleton & Co Inc holds 144,921 shares with $19.13M value, down from 147,231 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $103.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $144.45. About 843,767 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 10 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 12 cut down and sold holdings in Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.67 million shares, down from 2.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 16,842 shares traded. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) has risen 6.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $276.30 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.61 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund for 673,350 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 33,856 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.1% invested in the company for 80,394 shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.09% in the stock. Mackay Shields Llc, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.33M for 31.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.