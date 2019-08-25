Middleton & Co Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Decreased by $385,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Netflix Com (NFLX) Holder Fisher Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 24976.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 722,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 725,224 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.59 million, up from 2,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18 million shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, BIDU – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

