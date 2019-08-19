Middleton & Co Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Fiera Capital Lowered Its Position by $1.21 Million

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38 million, up from 18,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $30.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.21. About 1.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp analyzed 10,340 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 791,932 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.40M, down from 802,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 8.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towercrest Capital Mgmt invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clark Estates Ny has 131,340 shares. 9.09M are held by Fil Ltd. Waverton Inv Mngmt holds 1.48M shares or 9.1% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability has 48,668 shares. Zuckerman Investment Ltd owns 79,960 shares. Park National Oh accumulated 3.91% or 588,831 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Lc invested in 2.53% or 487,790 shares. 61,046 are owned by Cohen Lawrence B. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 2.5% or 249,865 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Nexus has invested 4.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advantage Inc holds 0.07% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 29,192 shares to 222,280 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 397,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancorporation has invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Finance Corp holds 1,603 shares. Private Tru Na has 4,636 shares. Bellecapital Ltd has 3.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,990 shares. 542 are owned by Peak Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,080 were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 63,160 shares. Blume Cap holds 0.72% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Old Savings Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 11,045 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 438,304 shares stake. Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Invs Ltd Company has 496,958 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 917 shares to 37,547 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,400 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).